Thursday H.S. girls hoop

High School girls basketball scores for Thursday, March 2

South Burlington 50
BFA-St. Albans 40

Rice 40
Burlington 15

St. Johnsbury 55
Spaulding 24

Champlain Valley 42
Essex 24

Mount Mansfield 56
Missisquoi 39

Colchester 38
Milton 27

Mount Abraham 42
Vergennes 25

Middlebury 45
North Country 43

Peoples 44
Enosburg 33

BFA-Fairfax 54
Winooski 52

Richford 42
Danville 25

Windsor 39
Fair Haven 35

Mid-Vermont Christian 38
Whitcomb-Rochester 29

South Royalton 41
Chelsea 36

Brattleboro 60
Burr and Burton 30

Northfield 40
Hazen 25

Lake Region 66
Stowe 45

