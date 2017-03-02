Thursday H.S. girls hoop

High School girls basketball scores for Thursday, March 2
South Burlington 50
BFA-St. Albans 40
Rice 40
Burlington 15
St. Johnsbury 55
Spaulding 24
Champlain Valley 42
Essex 24
Mount Mansfield 56
Missisquoi 39
Colchester 38
Milton 27
Mount Abraham 42
Vergennes 25
Middlebury 45
North Country 43
Peoples 44
Enosburg 33
BFA-Fairfax 54
Winooski 52
Richford 42
Danville 25
Windsor 39
Fair Haven 35
Mid-Vermont Christian 38
Whitcomb-Rochester 29
South Royalton 41
Chelsea 36
Brattleboro 60
Burr and Burton 30
Northfield 40
Hazen 25
Lake Region 66
Stowe 45
