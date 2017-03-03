G'day Davio

Middlebury high school wrestler, Dustin Davio has been invited to compete with the eastern conference wrestling team on the Gold Coast of Australia in July.

"It's a big honor to go to Australia and wrestle for the country," Davio said. "It's something new I haven't done. It's freestyle wrestling. I've never really done freestyle and I'm planning to train for that this Summer."

The Junior finished as the state runner up at 138 pounds over the weekend in Vergennes. Not only has he been working hard on the mat, but he's also been hard at work raising funds to cover the costs. He's been selling red wrestling wristbands and has a spaghetti dinner planned in Middlebury on March 18th.