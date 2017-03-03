Bar training to prevent sexual assault

Bartenders are trained to spot situations that could lead to things like date rape or sexual assaults. An "Angel Shot," which has been popping up all over the country, is something a customer who feels unsafe at a bar can order and the bartender knows that it is code for "I need help."

If you ask for it with ice, the bartender will call a taxi or Uber for you.

If you order it with lime, the restaurant staff will call the police.

In Burlington, bartenders have other ways of keeping people safe.

"Luckily I have never had to pour an Angel Shot in any form," says Noah Carroll, a local bartender.

When Carroll bartends in downtown Burlington, besides pouring drinks, it's his responsibility to keep his customers safe.

Cathleen Barkley is the executive director of HOPE Works, a rape crisis center in Burlington. She says last year, HOPE works served nearly 1,000 survivors of sexual violence in Chittenden County alone. She says drugs or alcohol were involved in at least half those cases. Barkley says HOPE Works has worked with bars in Burlington to teach them what to lookout for, like unwanted touches and people who are extremely drunk.

"It's not about focusing on the potential victim but focusing on all the people around that potential victim," said Barkley, "and creating a safer environment and paying attention to what's going on."

Barkley doesn't think that Angel Shots are necessarily the safest idea as more people find out about them. She recommends that if someone is feeling unsafe to go to the bathroom and text a friend for help.

Carroll says it's not uncommon for a customer to ask him for help. When Carroll is asked to help, he has a couple strategies. When making the rounds, he will check in with that table more than other tables. He might also create a signal with the person ahead of time to let him know if the date is becoming unsafe.