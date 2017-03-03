NY Education Dept. seeks input on testing, accountability

Quantcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - New York education officials continue to prepare for the new federal education law by seeking input on a variety of issues, including whether to pilot new testing procedures.

The state Education Department has scheduled dozens of public meetings around the state. The next two are scheduled for Friday in Buffalo and Plattsburgh.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act that replaced No Child Left Behind gives states more flexibility in how to measure school performance and other areas. States are drafting individual ESSA plans which they will submit to the federal government.

The New York meetings are focused on 14 questions dealing with a range of subjects. Among them, assessment requirements for English language learners, design of the school accountability system and professional support for teachers.

