Cuomo: NY will use 'decoys' to target underage drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in New York state are launching a new campaign aimed at reducing underage drinking.

The effort announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will involve the use of underage "decoys," young people working with law enforcement who attempt to buy alcohol at bars, restaurants and liquor retailers.

The plan also includes sweeps of bars and restaurants to search for minors using fake IDs.

The campaign will run through April.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says underage drinking and the use of fake IDs are not only illegal but can lead to reckless decisions and life-changing consequences.

The state says similar efforts last year resulted in the confiscation of 862 fake IDs and the arrest of 818 underage persons.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.