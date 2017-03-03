Quantcast

Castleton University going tobacco-free

CASTLETON, Vt. -

You won't be able to light up on the Castleton University campus starting later this summer.

Friday, the school announced it is going tobacco-free starting Aug. 1.

The measure was approved unanimously in November by the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees, so all of the state colleges will have to be tobacco-free by July 2019.

The University of Vermont and St. Michael's College already have similar policies in place.

