Update: Newport inmate dies of injuries

Vermont State Police say an inmate who apparently tried to kill himself at the Northern State Correctional Facility has died from his injuries.

Investigators say Joshua Bittner, 26, was found Thursday night hanging in his cell by a cellmate. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died at the UVM Medical Center late Friday afternoon.

An investigation is underway by Vermont State Police and other authorities to see if proper procedures were followed. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed as the investigation continues.