Crash closes Route 17 in Addison

ADDISON, Vt. -

A farm truck carrying dead cows was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Sunset Lane in Addison.

Police say the driver of the truck entered the intersection in front of another car and the other car couldn't stop in time.

The truck driver wasn't hurt but the woman driving the car had a serious leg injury. Route 17 was closed for a couple hours but is now back open.

