AARP Vermont offering free tax help

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It is tax time and people who need help filling out their forms can get it.

The AARP Foundation says it is providing free tax assistance to moderate- and low-income Vermonters. You don't need to be a member or a retiree to use the service.

They had 170 volunteers last year who helped 10,000 Vermonters with their taxes.

"This service is really dedicated to low- to middle-income folks who have pretty simple tax returns. No multiple homes or bank accounts in the Cayman Islands or anything like that. But for people who need highly trained volunteers to help them sort through some tax issues and have their taxes filed for them," said Greg Marchildon of AARP Vermont.

To find the Vermont AARP tax prep site nearest to you -- aarp.org/findtaxhelp -- 1-888-227-7669 -- aarpvt@aarp.org

