Quantcast

Welch hosts refugee roundtable - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Welch hosts refugee roundtable

Posted: Updated:
WINOOSKI, Vt. -

A roundtable Friday morning gave people a chance to learn more about refugees and the challenges they face.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, hosted the refugee roundtable. He says refugees who work with the United States as translators deserve to live in this country. But under President Trump's first executive order on immigration, those people were banned from entering the U.S.

"If the president was extreme vetting, being shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers on the battlefield is what I would call extreme vetting," Welch said.

"We forget sometimes that we arrived here in such difficult situations. But we are willing to contribute so much to our communities that we don't think about it anymore after a while because they get on their feet and they find jobs and they buy homes. They contribute in so many different ways," said Denise Lamoureux, the Vermont refugee coordinator.

That refugee roundtable was at the O'Brien Community Center in Winooski.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.