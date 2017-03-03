Welch hosts refugee roundtable

A roundtable Friday morning gave people a chance to learn more about refugees and the challenges they face.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, hosted the refugee roundtable. He says refugees who work with the United States as translators deserve to live in this country. But under President Trump's first executive order on immigration, those people were banned from entering the U.S.

"If the president was extreme vetting, being shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers on the battlefield is what I would call extreme vetting," Welch said.

"We forget sometimes that we arrived here in such difficult situations. But we are willing to contribute so much to our communities that we don't think about it anymore after a while because they get on their feet and they find jobs and they buy homes. They contribute in so many different ways," said Denise Lamoureux, the Vermont refugee coordinator.

That refugee roundtable was at the O'Brien Community Center in Winooski.