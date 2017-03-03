Rutland's Syrian refugee plan looms over mayoral race

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The mayor of Rutland would like to focus his race with three challengers on his response to issues facing the city, but his plan to bring in Syrian refugees overshadows everything.

Mayor Christopher Louras said that under his leadership, Rutland has made strides in confronting heroin use and says it would be a mistake to change leadership while progress is being made.

The candidates do not run under a party affiliation.

Opponents say Louras' plan to bring in refugees without public input has divided the city of about 16,500.

Louras is being challenged in Tuesday's Town Meeting Day election, by City Councilor David Allaire, who ran against Louras in the last two elections; downtown advocate Michael Coppinger; and resident Kam Johnston.

