Mexican consulate opens legal aid clinic in New England for immigrants

BOSTON (AP) - The Mexican consulate that serves most of New England is one of dozens around the country opening legal centers to help Mexican immigrants concerned about President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on those in the country illegally.

The Boston consulate invited lawyers who specialize in immigration and other experts to an opening event Friday.

Consul General Emilio Rabasa says the consulate has received more calls and visits in recent weeks.

Rabasa says he's met with immigrant parents who want their U.S.-born children to get dual Mexican nationality in case the parents are deported.

The consulate estimates there are 68,700 Mexican nationals in the five states it covers: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

A mobile consular workshop has also been scheduled for March 11 in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

