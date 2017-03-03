Vermont's iconic landscapes painted in natural light

Looks like we are back to winter weather for the weekend, but that won't stop one local artist who paints the landscapes he loves.

Eric Tobin is getting ready for work on a frigid Friday morning. He is setting up shop on familiar ground.

"My son lives in that house, my niece lives in the farm," said Eric.

He is not here to work the land, he is here to paint the land. It's something he does five to six days a week.

"A lot of people draw it in with pencil or charcoal to start with but I like just using paint," said Eric.

Eric is a plein air artist.

"Plein air is a French term which means painting in natural light," said Eric.

Mickey Myers is the executive director of the Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville, where some of Eric's paintings are on display.

"Eric Tobin is the quintessential Vermont artist. He is a seventh-generation Vermonter and he learned to paint from established painters who were already here in the area," said Myers.

Eric travels the back roads looking for a scene that inspires him.

At about noontime in Cambridge, Eric says the light is really playing off the river but if you were to paint the exact same scene in the afternoon, it would be the mountain that would be awash in sunshine.

In the past, Eric worked installing farm equipment, also as an electrician and plumber.

"I would much rather be here than sitting in an office somewhere. I just love being outdoors," said Eric.

But now he paints full time year-round. And he is now considered one of the most well know plein air artists in Vermont. His paintings can sell for thousands of dollars.

"And I am really comfortable, I have plenty of clothes on," said Eric.

The painting is finished in about two hours, and may end up for sale in a local gallery.

Eric Tobin will be giving a free oil painting demonstration Saturday at the Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville.