Bennington hospital helps bring back old homes

Bennington's largest employer is buying abandoned homes and giving them each a major facelift.

Just two months ago, new mom Leah Hart and her boyfriend, Russ, were renting a tiny apartment in Shaftsbury. Now, the young couple owns a two-story home located in the heart of Bennington. It's just a five-minute commute to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center where they both work.

"It hasn't set in yet," said Leah.

While the couple and their nine-month-old baby are getting a fresh start, and so is their home.

About four months ago, neighbors described this property as an eyesore with a stench that would linger three houses down.

"It was in such a state of disrepair that nobody would have purchased it or renovated it," said Kevin Dailey, Human Resources vice president.

But Southwestern Vermont Health Care did and turned the inhabitable building into a fully furnished home.

"The kitchen is my absolute favorite part," said Leah.

Leah and her family are the first recipients of a house through a project called Healthy Homes. SVHC teamed up with the Bennington Bank to provide home ownership to hospital employees while simultaneously cleaning up the city.

"We're moving towards not just treating people's illnesses but also working to help them become a healthier population," said Thomas Dee, Southwestern Vermont Healthcare president.

The newly renovated home wasn't just handed over to the couple. Healthy Homes partnered with a local bank to get them started on this next chapter in life.

SVHC covered closing costs. Bennington Bank required no down payment on the home and the couple got zero-percent financing. They still have a mortgage, but every payment goes to the principle on the $138,000 house.

"I don't imagine working for any other company at any time soon," said Leah.

"We realize that to do this and to succeed, we're not going to make money. It's going to lose money. But that's our investment back into the community because if we don't do it, nobody is going to do it," said Dailey.

Two more Healthy Homes are in the process of renovation. Dee says his goal is to provide four houses a year.