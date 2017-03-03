Quantcast

Leahy to fight against EPA budget cuts - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Leahy to fight against EPA budget cuts

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There are new details about President Trump's spending priorities and Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, is no fan.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the Trump administration wants to slash the Environmental Protection Agency budget including programs aimed at slowing climate change and preventing pollution.

Leahy says Democrats in Congress will fight those cuts.

"Priorities of this administration will make our water less safe, our air more polluted, our energy more dirty and our climate warmer. And that is not what the people of this state want," said Leahy.

Locally, Leahy has particular concerns about what the cuts will mean for efforts to clean up Lake Champlain.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.