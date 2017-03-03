Leahy to fight against EPA budget cuts

There are new details about President Trump's spending priorities and Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, is no fan.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the Trump administration wants to slash the Environmental Protection Agency budget including programs aimed at slowing climate change and preventing pollution.

Leahy says Democrats in Congress will fight those cuts.

"Priorities of this administration will make our water less safe, our air more polluted, our energy more dirty and our climate warmer. And that is not what the people of this state want," said Leahy.

Locally, Leahy has particular concerns about what the cuts will mean for efforts to clean up Lake Champlain.