Woman who struggled to lose weight had 140-lb. cyst

Meet Mary Clancey. The largest shirt in her closet is a size 32, which she fit into back in November. Now it looks like three of her could fit in it. That's because Mary lost more than 180 pounds in just one day.

"I thought I was getting to be a fat little old lady," she said.

Over the course of 17 years, Mary's weight kept creeping up until she was 365 pounds.

"I'd go to the doctors and he would do tests and he'd do tests and everything would be great," she said.

It wasn't until she landed in the ER at Lehigh Valley Hospital that doctors discovered she had a 140-pound ovarian cyst.

"This is definitely an anomaly," said Dr. Randolph Wojcik of Lehigh Valley Health Network. "Initially you can understand where it was missed, when it was a five-pound tumor. It's a 140-pound tumor; it's hard to miss in the later stage."

Surgeons removed the nonmalignant tumor, then had to reconstruct Mary's entire abdominal wall and remove another 40 pounds of skin.

"Her just laying on her back flat compromises her breathing. The blood vessels in the ab, we had to put her on her side and the mass was on another operating table," Wojcik said. "The reconstruction was almost like being a tailor."

Now, Mary needs a tailor!

"Everybody keeps telling me I look great and I look in the mirror and I think I don't look like myself," she said.

She's excited to start a whole new life as half the person she used to be.