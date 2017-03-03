Middlebury College: Professor assaulted by protesters

Middlebury College says one of its professors was assaulted after an event that got shut down by protesters. The college says Allison Stanger was escorting the controversial speaker, Charles Murray, to his car when a group of protesters got violent.

According to the school's statement, one protester grabbed the political science professor by her hair, injuring her neck. The college says the protesters then violently shook and pounded on the windows of the car Stanger and Murray entered. Campus police eventually cleared a path for the car to leave campus. Stanger was treated at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.

The Middlebury Police Department and the Middlebury public safety department are investigating the incident.

