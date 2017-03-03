Quantcast

Vt. lawmakers consider media shield law

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

This story is about us, as members of the Vermont media. It's a story about a proposed media shield law.

Lawmakers are considering whether to bar the government from requiring reporters to reveal their confidential sources. The bill would also set a higher bar for forcing journalists to turn over notes or take the witness stand in court cases they've covered.

Full disclosure: WCAX-TV supports the bill. Our lobbyist argues that a 2005 Supreme Court case directing Channel 3 to turn over raw video of a riot leaves the media vulnerable.

"I would argue, under that case, they really have no protection at all right now. So I think it's on that backdrop that you're discussing this current legislation," said Andrew MacLean, WCAX lobbyist.

Forty states have so-called reporter shield laws, but not Vermont. If reporters refuse court orders to reveal a source or turn over notes, they face jail time. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill after the Town Meeting Day break.

