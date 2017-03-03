Budget battle continues in Montpelier

Negotiators are drawing closer in the Vermont state budget battle but remain at odds.

Key House leaders say they've chipped away at the projected budget shortfall. What was once a $70 million hole in the upcoming budget is now smaller than $18 million.

The plan under consideration in the Vermont House of Representatives would keep services at their current level. It does not include pre-K or higher education investments called for by Gov. Phil Scott. That's because lawmakers said "no" to his funding proposal, forcing teachers to pay for more of their health insurance and capping school budgets where they are now.

"I'm working with legislators, I've committed to doing so," said Scott, R-Vermont. "We'll find a path to, I believe, find a way that we can accomplish all our goals and to try and again, invest in early childhood care and learning, invest in higher education and not raise property taxes. I still believe there's a path to doing that."

House leadership has been critical of Scott for not bringing a plan B to the table after key elements of his budget plan drew little support from lawmakers.

The budget does not count on any new taxes or fees.

Several other bills are under consideration to pay for family leave benefits and water cleanup efforts.

Lawmakers will return to Montpelier Tuesday, March 14, after the Town Meeting Day break. That's just about the halfway point of a typical legislative year.