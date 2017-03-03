Budget battle continues in Montpelier

Interstate 89 was slowed to one lane Sunday after a rollover caused by a bike in the road.
A Williston shooting range has won a Vermont Supreme Court decision in a dispute over noise complaints.
Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of a 250-pound antique metal anvil from a home garden in Westminster.
Authorities are investigating what they call a possible meth lab in Milton.
Paddlers went for a downstream race on the Winooski Sunday to support an organization that is devoted to caring for the river.
Officials say it started around 7pm on Main Street.
A quick thinking 5-year-old is credited with spotting a fire in downtown Barre that officials say could have been much worse.
A 19-year-old Jericho man is in custody for allegedly attacking family members with a butcher knife.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says two hikers who became separated from their groups in separate incidents had to be rescued on Mount Lafayette in the White Mountains.
