Quantcast

Reward offered for missing blimp - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Reward offered for missing blimp

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Here's an unusual story you don't hear about every day. A credit union in New York is looking for a missing blimp!

Parks Heritage says they were looking for new ways to make loan specials take off and they landed on a 10-foot helium-filled blimp which they hoped would attract attention.

So after weeks of planning and a $1,300 investment, they got it-- only to watch it fly off Wednesday in the wind and float up to the clouds.

They say they can patch it up if someone finds it though and there's a $100 reward if you do.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.