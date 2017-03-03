Reward offered for missing blimp

Here's an unusual story you don't hear about every day. A credit union in New York is looking for a missing blimp!

Parks Heritage says they were looking for new ways to make loan specials take off and they landed on a 10-foot helium-filled blimp which they hoped would attract attention.

So after weeks of planning and a $1,300 investment, they got it-- only to watch it fly off Wednesday in the wind and float up to the clouds.

They say they can patch it up if someone finds it though and there's a $100 reward if you do.