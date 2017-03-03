Scott comments on Sessions recusal

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says he knows what he would do if he made inaccurate or incorrect statements under oath to Congress.

Many, including Vermont's federal delegation, accuse President Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, of doing just that.

During his confirmation hearing, Sessions told D.C. lawmakers he did not communicate with Russian leaders about the election during the campaign.

After a September meeting came to light this week, Sessions said he took the meeting as part of his Senate duties and the election did not come up.

Scott says he's not sure if Sessions lied.

"You don't lie to Congress, you know, if that's the case and I'm not saying he did, but if he did, I think anyone should do the right thing," said Scott.

Scott clarified that the right thing would be to resign. Sessions has said that won't happen but has recused himself from investigations into Russian interference in the presidential election.