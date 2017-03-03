Cadets Advance To NEHC Final

Friday, March 3rd

NORTHFIELD, Vt. - Freshman Amanda Conway scored a pair of goals to lead the Norwich University women's ice hockey team to a 4-2 win over the Univ. of New England on Friday afternoon in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Tournament Semifinals.

Top-seeded Norwich (21-5-1) will play in the NEHC Championship for the ninth straight time on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Kreitzberg Arena. The Cadets will face Manhattanville in a bid for their seventh NEHC Tournament crown.

Conway scored the first goal of the game and then added the eventual game-winning goal at the 13:26 mark of the third period to bring her team-leading goal tally to 19 on the season. Conway redirected a shot from the point by Carly Menges to put NU in front for good. Junior defenseman Desirae Kuhlmann also picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

Schwenzfeier added an empty-net tally with 1:02 left in the third period to seal the victory and punch the Cadets' ticket to the final.

Conway opened the scoring at the 5:00 minute mark of the first period with a goal off a rebound from an initial shot by Kim Tiberi. Sophomore Bryn Labbe (Calgary, Alberta) also picked up an assist on the goal to give the Cadets a 1-0 lead early.

Sophomore Adrieana Rossini scored her 16th of the season at the 8:19 mark to stretch the lead to 2-0 for the Cadets. Rossini finally poked a loose puck under Univ. of New England starting goalie Sydney Helmbrecht after she made two saves on Maddie Tasha and Schwenzfeier. Senior Adelle Murphy picked up the second assist after pushing the puck over to Schwenzfeier in the slot.

Univ. of New England (11-14-2) cut into Norwich's lead at the 18:39 mark with Mary Wirth scoring a power play goal off a rebound off assists from Julianne Sheehan and Kierra Wright.

The Nor'Easters tied the game at the 16:46 mark of the second period with Gabby Crugnale scoring on a rebound off an initial shot by Mary Wirth that Laurie King couldn't control.

King made 19 saves on 21 attempts, including a save on a breakaway in the opening two minutes of the game and then a save with just under three minutes left in the game, stoning Gabriella Moscato all alone in front of the net.

King improved to 17-2-1 on the season. Helmbrecht made 38 saves to finish the season 10-12 on the year for the Nor'Easters.

With a victory on Saturday, Norwich would clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament eight-team field. With a loss, NU will have to hope for one of two Pool C at-large bids to get a ticket into the tournament.

--- Courtesy: Norwich Sports Information