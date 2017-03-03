Quantcast

H.S. Playoff Quarterfinals for Friday, Mar. 3rd - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

H.S. Playoff Quarterfinals for Friday, Mar. 3rd

Posted: Updated:

Boys Basketball

Division I

#5 Rice 56
#4 Missisquoi 60

#8 St. Johnsbury 45
#1 Champlain Valley 68

#6 Brattleboro 52
#3 Burlington 61

#7 Mount Mansfield 38
#2 Rutland 50

Division II

#6 Fair Haven 58
#3 Lyndon 49

#5 Mount St. Joseph 60
#4 U-32 50

#7 Harwood 37
#2 Enosburg 74

Division IV

#9 Sharon 23
#1 Twinfield 40

#12 Richford 64
#4 Danville 80 


Boys Hockey

Division I

#7 U-32 0
#2 BFA-St. Albans 6


Girls Hockey

Division I

#5 Mount Mansfield-Champlain Valley 1
#4 BFA-St Albans 3

#6 Spaulding 3
#3 Rutland 6 

#7 Colchester-Burlington 0
#2 Middlebury 5

Division II

#8 Hartford 1
#1 Rice 4

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.