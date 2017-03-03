H.S. Playoff Quarterfinals for Friday, Mar. 3rd

Boys Basketball
Division I
#5 Rice 56
#4 Missisquoi 60
#8 St. Johnsbury 45
#1 Champlain Valley 68
#6 Brattleboro 52
#3 Burlington 61
#7 Mount Mansfield 38
#2 Rutland 50
Division II
#6 Fair Haven 58
#3 Lyndon 49
#5 Mount St. Joseph 60
#4 U-32 50
#7 Harwood 37
#2 Enosburg 74
Division IV
#9 Sharon 23
#1 Twinfield 40
#12 Richford 64
#4 Danville 80
Boys Hockey
Division I
#7 U-32 0
#2 BFA-St. Albans 6
Girls Hockey
Division I
#5 Mount Mansfield-Champlain Valley 1
#4 BFA-St Albans 3
#6 Spaulding 3
#3 Rutland 6
#7 Colchester-Burlington 0
#2 Middlebury 5
Division II
#8 Hartford 1
#1 Rice 4
