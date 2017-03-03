Police: 9 arrested in Windham County drug bust

Quantcast

WINDHAM COUNTY -

Several people were busted in Windham County for selling heroin and cocaine.

Police say the arrests took place all this week in Windham County and is the result of a lengthy drug investigation. Earl Brown, Victoria "Tori" Pease, Reginald Derisme, Melissa Atwood, Delmas Ortiz, John Copeland Dana Ott, Kaysone Walters and Reginald Woodard are facing charges. Police did not provide mug shots for all of the suspects. All charged are either from Connecticut or Vermont.

Brown and Pease were indicted on federal charges. 

From Police:

ACCUSED: Earl Brown                                                                      

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATION: Federal Indictment – knowingly and intentionally distributed heroin and cocaine base

Court Date: Lodged on Federal Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Victoria “Tori” Pease                                                                   

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Federal Indictment – knowingly and intentionally distributed heroin

Court Date: Lodged on Federal Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Reginald Derisme                                                            

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts, sale of cocaine base (1) count

Court Date: April 25, 2017 @ 8:00

ACCUSED: Melissa Atwood                                                  

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine (2) count

Court Date: April 25, 2017 @ 8:00

ACCUSED: Delmas Ortiz                                                                   

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine base (1) count

Court Date: April 25, 2017 @ 8:00

ACCUSED: John T. Copeland                                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of heroin (3) counts, sale of cocaine base (2) counts, Trafficking heroin (1), Fugitive from Justice

Court Date: Lodged on $25,000 bail for Arrest Warrants

ACCUSED: Dana Ott                                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

ACCUSED: Kaysone Walters                                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Connecticut

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) count, sale of cocaine base (1) count

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

ACCUSED: Reginald Woodard                                                                      

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Connecticut

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine base (2) counts

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested 

