Police: 9 arrested in Windham County drug bust

Several people were busted in Windham County for selling heroin and cocaine.

Police say the arrests took place all this week in Windham County and is the result of a lengthy drug investigation. Earl Brown, Victoria "Tori" Pease, Reginald Derisme, Melissa Atwood, Delmas Ortiz, John Copeland Dana Ott, Kaysone Walters and Reginald Woodard are facing charges. Police did not provide mug shots for all of the suspects. All charged are either from Connecticut or Vermont.

Brown and Pease were indicted on federal charges.

From Police:

ACCUSED: Earl Brown

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATION: Federal Indictment – knowingly and intentionally distributed heroin and cocaine base

Court Date: Lodged on Federal Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Victoria “Tori” Pease

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Federal Indictment – knowingly and intentionally distributed heroin

Court Date: Lodged on Federal Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Reginald Derisme

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts, sale of cocaine base (1) count

Court Date: April 25, 2017 @ 8:00

ACCUSED: Melissa Atwood

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine (2) count

Court Date: April 25, 2017 @ 8:00

ACCUSED: Delmas Ortiz

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine base (1) count

Court Date: April 25, 2017 @ 8:00

ACCUSED: John T. Copeland

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of heroin (3) counts, sale of cocaine base (2) counts, Trafficking heroin (1), Fugitive from Justice

Court Date: Lodged on $25,000 bail for Arrest Warrants

ACCUSED: Dana Ott

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

ACCUSED: Kaysone Walters

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Connecticut

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) count, sale of cocaine base (1) count

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested

ACCUSED: Reginald Woodard

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Connecticut

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine base (2) counts

Court Date: Arrest Warrant requested