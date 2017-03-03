Panthers Win NCAA Opener

Friday, March 3rd

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. - Middlebury had three players finish with 18 points as the Panthers advanced to the second round in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament with an 84-75 triumph over Farmingdale State on Friday in a sold out Pepin Gymnasium.

Matt St. Amour, Jack Daly and Adisa Majors each finished with 18 points. Eric McCord added ten as the Panthers reached the second round of the NCAAs for the second year in a row.



Middlebury will play Lycoming, an 86-70 winner over Cabrini in the night's opening game, in the regional final on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The sixth-ranked Panthers (25-3) extended their winning streak to 12-straight games, while the Rams cap their season at 20-8.