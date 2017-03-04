Destination Recreation: Butterflies Live!

Parents and kids eagerly wait in line at the echo center to see something they might not normally get to see. Inside this big white room, you'll see sixteen different species of butterflies and they're ones you won't find anywhere else in Vermont.

"We have about 150 butterflies in here at any given time. Sometimes a little more even," says Caliee Smith the public programs manager at ECHO who helped bring Butterflies Live to Burlington. "These are all tropical species. They are from central and South America Asia and Australia. They are all different sizes shapes and colors all within our butterflies."

With a temperature of 80 degrees inside the pavilion it stimulates the natural habitat for the butterflies. Which makes it natural for some to even land on you. And with all the unique colors and sizes, some visitors were stunned at these natural beauties.

"It was really pretty" says visitor Leo Dooley.

"It's amazing what nature can do to create such gorgeous colors on a living entity" John Blassingame took his daughter and said that's the best part. "My enjoyment is watching her and how much she enjoys it."

And reactions like that, Smith says are the best.

"Just the look of wonder on their faces and amazement by the number of butterflies and the colors flying around."