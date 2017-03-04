Quantcast

Fatal crash kills woman in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Vt. -

A two car crash leaves a Bennington woman dead.
State police say 23-year-old Kalene McGurn was heading north on Route 100 in Pittsfield when her car went into the southbound lanes and hit another car. 
Nearby bystanders helped pull her from her car before it caught fire, she was seriously injured and died at the hospital.
State police say roads were icy at the time, but they're still investigating what caused the crash.
No criminal charges are expected
 

