Fatal crash kills woman in Pittsfield

The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum wants to raise a Revolutionary War gunboat from the bottom of Lake Champlain.
The VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties announced Monday it's exploring a formal affiliation with the medical center.
Elm Place is billed as the first energy efficient multi-family residence in the state.
A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.
A changing of the guard took place over the weekend, with Vermont Air National Guard's outgoing commander relinquishing his title and retiring after nearly 30 years of service.
Local officials from around New York plan to meet Monday at the state capital in Albany to rally against climate change.
Admission to Vermont state parks, historic sites and the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will be free this weekend to celebrate the summer.
Crowds filled Veterans Memorial Park for this year's March for Babies sponsored by the March of Dimes.
