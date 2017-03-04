Cabot Creamery sets another world record

Quantcast

TAMPA, Fla. -

Vermont's own Cabot Creamery was involved in breaking a world record, but not with its cheese!
The world's largest smoothie was made in Tampa, Florida Friday with the help of 250 pounds of Cabot's Greek Yogurt.
A record-setting one thousand pounds of the smoothie was blended individually by people on bikes. The smoothie was sold at the strawberry festival where this took place and donated to the food shelf.
Cabot also holds the world record for the world's largest grilled cheese and largest mac and cheese.

