Unlicensed teenager rolls vehicle in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A group of teenagers escaped serious injuries after the vehicle they were riding in rolled multiple times.  

It happened on Route 127 in Burlington Friday night. The Toyota Corolla with five kids inside came to a rest at the bottom of a steep embankment. The crash happened after police say the driver was attempting to pass another vehicle. After the crash, some of the occupants fled the scene. All of the kids were eventually located and the driver, an unlicensed 15-year-old, was charged with Careless and Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Reckless Endangerment. Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Three of the teenagers were treated for minor injuries.
 

