Quantcast

Two teenagers helped off Hunger Mountain in Waterbury - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Two teenagers helped off Hunger Mountain in Waterbury

Posted: Updated:
WATERBURY, Vt. -

Rescue crews helped two teens down from Hunger Mountain Friday evening.

Police say 19-year-old Adam Dalterio, of Chester Connecticut called Vermont State Police around 6 p.m. Friday evening. Dalterio told police that he and 18-year-old Hannah Fernald of West Wareham, Massachusetts were cold and were not equipped for the weather or dark. Rescuers from Waterbury Backcountry, Stowe Mountain Rescue, and Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue arrived on scene and were able to walk them both out to safety. Officials remind the public to always hike prepared for changing temperatures, especially this time of year. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.