Two teenagers helped off Hunger Mountain in Waterbury

Rescue crews helped two teens down from Hunger Mountain Friday evening.

Police say 19-year-old Adam Dalterio, of Chester Connecticut called Vermont State Police around 6 p.m. Friday evening. Dalterio told police that he and 18-year-old Hannah Fernald of West Wareham, Massachusetts were cold and were not equipped for the weather or dark. Rescuers from Waterbury Backcountry, Stowe Mountain Rescue, and Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue arrived on scene and were able to walk them both out to safety. Officials remind the public to always hike prepared for changing temperatures, especially this time of year.