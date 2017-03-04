Video Queen in Middlebury to close in April

"This job was not a job, it was a passion," said Jessica Pominville, owner of Video Queen.

Pominville got her first video store job when she was 18 and became a manager at Video King in Middlebury six years ago. Video King closed its doors in 2014 but the next day, Video Queen opened theirs.

"I wanted to keep a dying business alive," said Pominville.

"I started coming to Video Queen as soon as I knew it existed," said customer Tom Noble of Bridport.

Noble met Pominville when she worked at Video King and was impressed with her knowledge of movies.

"She knows her business… she knows her product," said Noble.

But Jessica bought a business that Middlebury Film Professor Jason Mittell says - is now old-fashioned.

"Video stores are really a product of the late 20th century. They became hugely popular but only for a brief period of time," said Mittell,

"I wish it wasn't going anywhere but people have access to movies a million other ways,” said Pominville.

The "other ways" that put her out of business, Mittell says, are:

1. Streaming - either subscription to Netflix or video on demand

2. Redbox

3. Public Libraries

"You're left just to judge by stars on an online website or recommendations engines - that's a real loss. A loss not only in terms of how you discover the movie, but also that sense of community," said Mittell.

"It's not going to be replaced by something I can conceive of," said Noble.

"Yeah I'll miss it,” said Pominville.

Video Queen will close April 15th and everything in her shop is up for sale. But Pominville says she still plans to keep in touch with her customers to discuss the latest movies.