Knights spotted in Shelburne Saturday

For Brian Caton dressing up in a full suit of armor or shooting arrows from a historic bow is more than just fun. The medieval history buff has spent years educating people of all ages about the renaissance.

"I've been doing this for about 20 years now. Some of our members are just starting out, so anywhere from one year all the way up to 20 years. My son has been doing this since he was three, and he's 20 now, and he just started fighting last year," said Brian Caton.

Caton's group, called the Brotherhood of the Arrow and Sword, travels around New England doing historic reenactments. Saturday, they visited the Green Mountain State for the 1st ever Vermont Renaissance Winter Faire at the Shelburne Fieldhouse.

"We put on historical, educational demonstrations talking with the public about medieval history as opposed to Hollywood history. We do historical, European martial arts where we demonstrate it in full plate armor with real steel weapons, “ said Canton.

More than 40 vendors set up shop-- bringing the renaissance to Vermont through different performances, products, and demonstrations.

"You're going to see things that are in the faire that you're not going to see anywhere else. Whether it's the knights, the fairies, the vikings, the joust, or giant turkey legs. It's a little bit of everything, and not things you're going to find anywhere else but on maybe TV or a movie screen," said Jeff Folb of the Vermont Renaissance Faire.

The Vermont Renaissance Faire held their first ever event last June in Stowe--and thousands of visitors came out. They decided to hold this weekend's smaller scale winter event to keep the spirit going- attracting historians and tourists.

"We went to the summer Renaissance Faire and had a great time there, so I wanted to come today, because it's my birthday today, and I love costuming. That's something we take advantage of whenever we can," Said Jill Merkel of Richmond.

The renaissance will make its way back to Vermont again for the full scale faire this June.