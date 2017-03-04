Essex teen faces aggravated assault charge

An Essex teen faces aggravated assault charges.

The incident happened on Stonehedge Drive in South Burlington Friday night.

Police say 17 year-old Jacob Martin rammed his vehicle into the victim's car at least twice and then entered the victim's vehicle and assaulted him. Police say Martin then left the scene. Martin was located a short time later and taken into custody. He is charged with Aggravated Assault, Grossly Negligent Operation and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.