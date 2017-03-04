Another dream come true for young cancer patient

A dream come true for a 13-year-old Patriots fan from Bakersfield.

Cole Paquette was treated to a personal tour of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro thanks to local radio station 107.1 FRANK FM. The teen is battling a rapidly moving abdominal cancer. The radio station reached out to the Patriots Radio Network to see if there was anything they could do. Leading up to Friday's big day, Cole was also sent a video message from Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"What's up Cole, heard you have been cheering us on, that you are one of the biggest Patriots fans out there, hopefully you loved the Superbowl – it was one of the best games ever. Just keep on staying strong, we are all cheering for you, and keep on cheering for the Patriots, lets go,” said Gronkowski.

Cole was featured on Channel 3 back in December. Make-A-Wish flew the sports fan out to Los Angeles for a Lakers games, but not before getting a sendoff from the UVM Hoopcats.

