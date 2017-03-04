Another dream come true for young cancer patient

A water truck was in need of a tow in Alburgh Monday night.
Two brothers from the Bronx arrested last week in Woodstock for allegedly passing off several fake hundred dollar bills to merchants in Woodstock and Quechee appeared in court Monday.
Changes ahead on how renters recycle in the Queen City.
Take three. South Burlington residents vote on the third version of their school budget Tuesday.
A climate protestor's day in court ended in a mistrial Monday after another protest sidelined the proceedings.
A Springfield man faces charges of sexually assaulting a 68-year-old.
A video of someone huffing to get high in a shopping center is attracting a lot of attention after it was posted to Facebook. But the woman who took the video says she's not trying to shame anyone.
A burglar was caught on camera in Williston.
