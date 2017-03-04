Johnson Wins, Cousino 3rd at N.E. Wrestling Championships

Saturday, March 4th

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Milton's Nick Johnson won the 220 pound title at the New England high school wrestling championships Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. Johnson pinned Brenton Whitley of Massachusetts in the final to earn the win.

Brandon Cousino of Vergennes worked his way through the consolation bracket to finish in third place at 182 pounds and Mount Anthony's Tyler Burgess and Sebastian Rocher made the semifinals in their weight class...152 and 220 pounds.

Overall, Mount Anthony finished in third place of the nearly 175 schools that went wrestlers to the tournament. Congratulations to all.