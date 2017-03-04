Fair Haven wins H.S. bowling championship

Saturday, March 4th

BARRE, Vt. -- The high school bowling team state championships were held Saturday at Twin City Lanes in Barre.

The top four seeds, Fair Haven, South Burlington, Springfield and Randolph, reached the semifinals, and both of those semis went the full seven games, before the top two seeds, Fair Haven and South Burlington, pulled out the final games to advance.



The final was another thriller. Fair Haven jumped out to a 3-1 lead, before South Burlington won the next two games to even the match at 3...but in the decisive seventh game, it was the top seed Fair Haven that edges South Burlington 196-178 to win the Vermont high school team state title.