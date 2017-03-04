H.S. playoffs for Saturday, Mar. 4th

H.S. playoff scores for Saturday, March 4th
Boys Basketball
D-2 Quarterfinals
No. 1 Mill River 54, No. 8 Otter Valley 33
D-3 Quarterfinals
No. 2 Hazen 76, No. 7 BFA-Fairfax 29
No. 4 Windsor 55, No. 5 Lake Region 53
No. 1 Williamstown 80, No. 8 Peoples 44
No. 3 Twin Valley 45, No. 11 Winooski 38
D-4 Quarterfinals
No. 3 Arlington 52, No. 6 South Royalton 45
No. 2 Proctor 59, No. 10 Long Trail 48
Girls Hockey
D-1 Quarterfinals
No. 1 Essex 2, No. 8 Northfield 1
D-2 Quarterfinals
No. 4 U-32 3, No. 5 Stowe 2 (OT)
No. 3 Missisquoi 3, No. 6 Harwood 1
No. 7 Brattleboro (6-13-1) at No. 2 Woodstock (14-5-1), 7:45 p.m.
Boys Hockey
D-1 Quarterfinals
No. 1 Spaulding 4, No. 8 Stowe 1
No. 5 South Burlington 3, No. 4 Essex 2 (OT)
No. 3 Champlain Valley 1, No. 6 Middlebury 0
D-2 Quarterfinals
No. 3 Burr and Burton 5, No. 6 Mount Mansfield 2
No. 4 North Country 2, No. 5 Milton 0
No. 2 Harwood 8, No. 7 Missisquoi 1
No. 1 Hartford 6, No. 8 Lyndon 2
