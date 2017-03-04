Cards win ECAC West title

Saturday, March 4th

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. - The top-ranked Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team won its fifth straight - seventh overall - ECAC West Championship title with a 2-1 win against No. 5 Elmira College at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on Saturday.

The Cardinals, now unbeaten in 20 consecutive games, are 25-1-1 on the year and have earned an automatic berth in the upcoming NCAA Division III Tournament. The Soaring Eagles move to 18-5-4 and will await their NCAA Tournament fate. The NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Selection Show airs online Monday at 10 a.m.