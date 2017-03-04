Cadets reclaim NEHC championship

Saturday, March 4th

NORTHFIELD, Vt. - The Norwich University women's ice hockey team claimed its seventh NEHC Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 shutout victory over archrival Manhattanville College at Kreitzberg Arena.

Top-seeded Norwich (22-5-1, 15-2-0 NEHC) claimed its fifth NEHC Tournament title in the last six years with the victory and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in the program's 10-year history.