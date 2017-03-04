Quantcast

Cadets reclaim NEHC championship - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Cadets reclaim NEHC championship

Posted: Updated:

Saturday, March 4th

NORTHFIELD, Vt. - The Norwich University women's ice hockey team claimed its seventh NEHC Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 shutout victory over archrival Manhattanville College at Kreitzberg Arena.  

 Top-seeded Norwich (22-5-1, 15-2-0 NEHC) claimed its fifth NEHC Tournament title in the last six years with the victory and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in the program's 10-year history.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.