Norwich men claim NEHC crown

Saturday, March 4th
NORTHFIELD, Vt. -- The Norwich University men's ice hockey team claimed its 12th NEHC Tournament title on Saturday night with a 4-1 victory over New England College in front of a packed house at Kreitzberg Arena.
Norwich will now await word in Monday's NCAA selection show to find out when it will play next. The Cadets were the No. 1 seed in the latest NCAA East rankings, which are used to determine seeding for the tournament. There is a strong chance that the Cadets will receive one of the four byes in the 12-team field and then host a NCAA Quarterfinal game on March 18 at Kreitzberg Arena.
Courtesy: Norwich Sports Information
