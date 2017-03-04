Panthers romp to NCAA 2nd round win

Saturday, March 4th

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -

Matt St. Amour scored a game-high 30 points as Middlebury advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament with a 95-76 triumph over Lycoming in a sold out Pepin Gymnasium.

The sixth-ranked Panthers (26-3) move into the third round of the tournament for the first time in four years, facing Endicott at a site to be determined on Sunday. The other match-up in the sectional will be Susquehanna taking on Williams. Fifteenth-ranked Lycoming finishes its season at 24-5.

In the victory, St. Amour continued his assault on the program's record book, establishing two new marks. He took over the record for most points in a single season, raising his total to 641, surpassing John Humphrey '88, who held the mark for more than 25 years. St. Amour became the program's career leader in three-pointers with 246, edging past Jason Prenevost '95, who had 244. The Panther guard also extended his single-season record for three pointers to 112.

Courtesy: Middlebury Sports Information