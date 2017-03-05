In The Kitchen: Fritatta



Ingredients:

10-15 eggs (use more eggs for a thicker frittata)

1/2 cup heavy cream

3-5 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 bell pepper, finely chopped

3 medium to large carrots, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups chopped kale or baby spinach

1/2 sharp cheddar cheese, grated or finely chopped

salt and pepper to taste



Process:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Crack the eggs into a large bowl, then whisk them together. Add in heavy cream, and a healthy pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a large (oven safe) non-stick saute pan, over low to medium heat, add in butter, olive oil, onion, garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper. Saute for a few minutes. Next add the carrots and bell peppers. Saute for about 3 to 5 minutes more (until the veggies start to get tender), stirring occasionally. Next add in the kale or spinach. Then sprinkle in the cheese, pour in the egg mixture, and give everything a stir in the pan (you want the vegetables to be evenly distributed).

Next place the saute pan in the oven, and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked through, and the top is lightly browned. If the top of the frittata is browning too much, simply cover it with aluminum foil, then finish cooking. Once out of the oven, allow frittata to cool for a few minutes.Next slice it like a pizza and serve warm.

Notes: Get creative! You can use any mixture of vegetables/meats/cheeses that you like! Items like asparagus, broccoli, potatoes, bacon, sausage, and goat cheese work great. Feel free to add herbs and spices like thyme, parsley and paprika. You can keep the frittata in the refrigerator for up to 3-5 days, which makes for a quick and easy breakfast.

