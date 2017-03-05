Quantcast

Malfunctioning furnace fills animal hospital with smoke

RICHMOND, Vt. -

A malfunctioning furnace filled the Richmond Animal Hospital with smoke late Saturday night.

The hospital's owner, Daniel Hament, told Channel 3 that a passerby noticed the smoke and called him, and that he then called the fire department. They came to check everything out and determined there were no flames in the building. East Main Street was closed while firefighters were on scene, but it is back open now.

Hament says there were no animals in the building at the time and no one was hurt. He says the furnace is getting fixed and they'll be open Monday.

