Gun rights activists rally in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dozens of people turned out in Concord in frigid temperatures to celebrate that a license is no longer required in New Hampshire to carry a concealed loaded gun.

Pam Ean, of Concord, told WMUR-TV on Saturday that she's so thankful to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for signing the bill into law.

The National Rifle Association says that makes New Hampshire the 11th state - including Vermont and Maine - that doesn't require a license or permit in most cases. Sununu's Democratic predecessor, now U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, vetoed similar legislation multiple times.

