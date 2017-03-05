Quantcast

VNG to host biathlon championships - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

VNG to host biathlon championships

Posted: Updated:

JERICHO, Vt. (AP) - More than 120 soldiers and airmen from around the country are competing in a National Guard biathlon championship in Jericho.

The event started Sunday and runs through Thursday at the Vermont National Guard's Camp Ethan Allen Training Site.

Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and target shooting.

The competitors, representing 23 countries, will alternative between skiing trail loops and shooting half-dollar sized targets from 150 feet.

At week's week, 20 athletes will be picked for the All Guard Team.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.