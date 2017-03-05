VNG to host biathlon championships

JERICHO, Vt. (AP) - More than 120 soldiers and airmen from around the country are competing in a National Guard biathlon championship in Jericho.

The event started Sunday and runs through Thursday at the Vermont National Guard's Camp Ethan Allen Training Site.

Biathlon combines cross-country skiing and target shooting.

The competitors, representing 23 countries, will alternative between skiing trail loops and shooting half-dollar sized targets from 150 feet.

At week's week, 20 athletes will be picked for the All Guard Team.

