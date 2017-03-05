Burlington voters to consider school related spending increases

Town Meeting Day is just around the corner and there's important school related issues before Burlington voters.

"There's two important school issues before the voters. There's a bond -- for really years of deferred maintenance -- before the voters that I'm supporting. There's also of course the annual budget before the voters and I'm supporting that as well," said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

This year Burlington residents will see an $85 million dollar school budget on the ballot. If approved, that means a property tax rate increase of 5.25 percent. An additional $19 million dollar bond for capital improvements is also up for vote Tuesday.

"We have some major accessibility needs, so we have some students who have wheelchair -- or maybe accessibility challenges -- who can't access some learning centers in our buildings, so we have to find ways to give them those opportunities," said Burlington Superintendent Yaw Obeng.

"There's much on there for special education side of things that had traditionally been cut in the past," said Mark Porter, Chair of the Burlington School Board. "The children are in pain. We had to bring some of these things back."

Included in the proposed budget is hiring social workers, providing resources for more children entering preschool, and maintaining buildings. Many Burlington residents say they support the proposed increases.

"I'm disabled and I think other disabled people -- they should be supported," said Robert Harris of Burlington.

"Education is too important," said Burlington resident Tommy Rosser. "You couldn't spend too much on it."

"I really believe in investing in our children's future, even if that means having to tighten our belts when it comes to other aspects of our lives," said Eric Day of Burlington.

During Governor Phil Scott's budget address, he urged the legislature to cap spending at current levels.

Opponents of the budget increase say they can't afford to pay higher taxes. They also questioned how efficiently the district has spent money in the past.

"For those people that don't feel good about passing the budget, most likely it's because of the past, and they don't quite have the trust there yet in the school district. I urge them to take a look at our documentation that we have online," Porter said.

Burlington isn't the only district asking for more money. The Vermont Agency of Education says overall school spending is up about 3.2 percent across the state.