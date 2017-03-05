VSP: Search and recovery for Barre woman indefinitely suspended

The search has been indefinitely suspended for a Barre woman that apparently drowned following a crash in Plainfield last Saturday.

Twenty-nine year-old Krystal Bailey was a passenger in a car that crashed on Brook Road in Plainfield. Rescue crews saw Bailey walk away from the scene with the driver, who was later charged with DUI. Both fell in the river, but Bailey never made it out. State Police say crews searched about 6 miles of river --- and more by air -- last week with no luck. On Sunday they announced they have called off the search until water levels drop later this spring.

