Brattleboro pharmacy broken into - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Brattleboro pharmacy broken into

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police in Brattleboro are investigating a break-in at a downtown drug store.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Hotel Pharmacy on Elliot Street.  Authorities say a  burglar alarm went off shortly before 3AM.  The door to the business was forced open.  Officers searched the business but found no one.  WE do not know if anything was stolen.  Call police if you have any information.

