WCAX team hits the slopes for hope

JAY, Vt. -

Skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes at Jay Peak Sunday to help fight cancer.

State House Bureau Chief Kyle Midura, Alex Hirsch, Taylor Young, and WCAX Account Executive Eileen Casey were among nearly 200 folks who enjoyed brisk temperatures and sunny skies for the annual Hope on the Slopes  -- a fundraiser for The American Cancer Society.   

Individuals and teams competed for awards and prizes in two categories -- Top Fundraisers and Vertical Feet.   They raised over $50,000 dollars.

