Animal Planet to feature NH Fish & Game cops

Would you like an inside look at the lives of New Hampshire Fish and Game cops? 

A new series --  "North Woods Law: New Hampshire"  --makes its debut Sunday at 9 p.m. on Animal Planet.   An earlier version of the show focused on wardens in Maine.  New Hampshire officials say their goal was recognition of the officers' complex duties, which include wildlife management, search and rescues, and law enforcement.

